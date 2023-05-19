WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wrestling fans listen up! The WWE Friday Night Smackdown is heating up!

The dynamic trio, “Hit Row” stopped by the WIS studio to talk about how the group came together, their music journey, and how it feels to be part of WWE.

Catch Hit Row CEO “Top Dolla” (A.J. Francis), B-Fab (Briana Brandy) the “Queen of Hit Row”, and “Super Producer” Ashante “Thee” Adonis (Tehuti Miles) tonight.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Colonial Life Arena Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The event starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster or coloniallifearena.com

