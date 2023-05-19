Ticket information for Gamecocks baseball game against Tennessee

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina baseball team and Tennessee will play one game Friday, due to the field conditions after more than 24 hours of rain.

The game will happen at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.

The final two games of the series will be played as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 2 p.m. Game two of the day will take place approximately one hour after the completion of game one, according to officials.

Officials said ticket holders who have Friday, May 19 SERIES GM2 reserved tickets will have their tickets honored for tonight’s game.

Ticket holders who have Saturday, May 20 SERIES GM 3 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 2:00 p.m. game on Saturday. until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Saturday, May 20 SERIES GM 3 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 2:00 p.m. game on Saturday.

