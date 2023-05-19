SkyView
Soda City Live: Fit Body Boot Camp open location in Irmo

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re someone with a busy schedule, going to the gym every day for hours may not work best with your schedule.

There is a new gym in Irmo called “The Fit Body Boot Camp” that is offering workouts that they say are proven to burn twice the calories in half the exercise time.

