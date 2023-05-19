SkyView
Richland County Sheriff to hold press conference on Meadowlake Park mass shooting

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced a press conference to share updates in the case of the Meadowlake Park mass shooting.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced a press conference to share updates in the case of the Meadowlake Park mass shooting.(WIS News 10)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced a press conference to share updates in the case of the Meadowlake Park mass shooting.

It will be held at Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Headquarters on Two Notch Road at 4 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened in the early morning of April 29 where 11 people ages 16 to 20 were hurt.

Deputies said nine of the victims were shot, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School, while a 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

Two teenagers 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly were arrested after the shooting.

However, the two were released after making a $10,000 bond.

Kelly was arrested once again after an emergency bond revocation on May 3.

RCSD recently announced two 16-year-old brothers were also arrested in connection to the shooting.

The brothers are facing several charges including attempted murder.

Sheriff Leon Lott said RCSD’s investigation continues and he expects more people to be arrested.

You can watch the press conference here or on our Youtube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

