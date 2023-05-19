SkyView
Richland County School District One to hold summer job fair

Richland one holding a summer job fair.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County District One will be holding a summer job for open positions in the district.

The fair will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at C.A. Johnson High School’s gymnasium on 2219 Barhamville Road.

“We are hiring passionate, committed individuals for positions throughout the district. There are opportunities for growth, and the training and support you will receive in Richland One is second to none,” said Dr. Felicia Richardson, Richland One’s coordinator of recruitment and retention. “If you are looking to begin a career or for a career change, the Richland One Summer Job Fair is the place to be.”

Eligible participants should have or be able to be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate. Newly hired teachers will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. Richland One also offers reimbursements for moving expenses and certification application costs.

Classified employment opportunities include food service workers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, social workers, and instructional assistants. Classified employees will be paid signing bonuses based on their department.

Click here to learn more about incentives offered to Richland One employees.

The deadline to register for the Job Fair is June 14. Click here to register. You are asked to complete a Richland One application before the event.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Dr. Richardson at felicia.richardson@richlandone.org.

