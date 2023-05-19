SkyView
Meet the youngest Clemson Tiger to walk across the graduation stage

Hope Justus gave birth to her daughter Lindley one week before receiving her degree from Clemson University
By Brookley Cromer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson student becomes a new mom and gets her master’s degree, all in the same week.

Hope Justus gave birth to her daughter, Lindley, one week before graduation.

She said it was fitting to hold Lindley when she received her diploma.

“It was just special that I was pregnant with her nine months throughout the program. She was with me the whole time. I felt like she earned her place with me at graduation.” Hope Justus said.

It was a proud moment for Hope’s husband, Devin, when his wife carried their one-week-old daughter across the stage. “I mean, she’s the youngest person to ever get a master’s degree!”

This month, Justus graduated with her master’s in Nursing from Clemson University.

“Soon as I got pregnant, I knew that I wanted her to walk with me at graduation,” Justus said, “She was just in the baby carrier underneath my gown.”

Clemson University posted the picture of Hope and Lindley on Facebook, and since then, it has gone viral.

Hope and Devin said they never imagined the picture would become this big, and they are looking forward to sharing this memory with their daughter one day.

They hope she follows in her mother’s footsteps and continues Clemson tradition. “It will be very special to show her and her older sister that you can do everything that you set your mind to. You can make it, and you can walk at graduation too! Hopefully, as a Clemson Tiger.” Hope said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

