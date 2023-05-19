Eastover mayor arrested on assault and battery charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Eastover Phillip Gunter, 43, was arrested Friday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his arrest and said they will provide more information later in the day.

According to jail records, Gunter was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 12 a.m.

The charges listed are assault and battery in the second degree.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

