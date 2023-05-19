Lexington police working to identify suspects in connection with stolen goods and vehicle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected with the alleged theft of a car and stolen goods.

Officers say the car and goods from other cars were stolen on Wednesday, May 17, in the Woodcreek and Corley Woods neighborhoods.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.