Lexington police working to identify suspects in connection with stolen goods and vehicle

Lexington police searching for suspects in connection with auto thefts.
Lexington police searching for suspects in connection with auto thefts.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected with the alleged theft of a car and stolen goods.

Officers say the car and goods from other cars were stolen on Wednesday, May 17, in the Woodcreek and Corley Woods neighborhoods.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

