Inmate dies after fight at a Clarendon County prison

Jerry Wilson Jr., 26, an inmate at Turbeville Correctional Institution, was critically injured in a fight at the institution this afternoon.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators with the Turbeville Correctional Institution say an inmate died after a fight at the jail.

Officials say 26-year-old Jerry Wilson Jr. was critically injured in a fight at the prison during the afternoon of Thursday, May 18.

Wilson was taken to the local hospital after the fight where he later died, according to law enforcement. An autopsy will be performed, said administrators.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the SCDC Inspector General’s office and the Clarendon County Coroner with the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

