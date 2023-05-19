Inmate dies after fight at a Clarendon County prison

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators with the Turbeville Correctional Institution say an inmate died after a fight at the jail.

Officials say 26-year-old Jerry Wilson Jr. was critically injured in a fight at the prison during the afternoon of Thursday, May 18.

Wilson was taken to the local hospital after the fight where he later died, according to law enforcement. An autopsy will be performed, said administrators.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the SCDC Inspector General’s office and the Clarendon County Coroner with the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.