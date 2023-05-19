SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Dobbi

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dobbi is a 3-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He currently weighs around 44 pounds but is on the smaller side for his breed.

Back in January, Dobbi was found lying on the side of the interstate with very little strength. He was wearing a huge, heavy collar with a torn rope attached to it. A nice lady wrapped him up in her jacket and brought him to Pawmetto. Dobbi was extremely emaciated with a body condition score of only 2/9. On top of that, he appeared to have a broken leg. Luckily, the surgeon at a private clinic said the leg did not need to be amputated. It was an old break and should heal just fine with a few weeks of low-activity which he is almost finished with. Dobbi has gained a healthy amount of weight and is looking great these days!

Dobbi’s super sweet demeanor has stolen the hearts of our staff and volunteers. Dobbi has the cutest floppy ears! He is a well-behaved boy and so gentle. Dobbi gets along great with other dogs and even cats!

He clearly didn’t have the best home before. Being chained up in a yard is no life for a dog. He probably wasn’t kept on heartworm prevention either because he did test positive for heartworms. He is currently on heartworm treatment medication to slowly get rid of the heartworms. You can tell that Dobbi is so happy to have a second chance at life! Dobbi is ready to be adopted and loved like a member of the family!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

