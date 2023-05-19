FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & Dry Saturday, more rain/thunder Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got mid 80s for Saturday with sun and clouds, but a cold front brings rain chances for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect some clouds and a little patchy fog tonight, lows are near 60.

Mid 80s Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday we have a cold front bringing a 60% chance of rain and thunder.

Highs are in the upper 70s Sunday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Next week our temps remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog possible. Lows are in the low 60s.

We are warming up Saturday with mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy as a weak high pressure system builds behind the low that just exited the region.

A cold front approaches from the west Saturday night into Sunday bringing a 70% chance of showers of storms. Then Sunday morning we have a 60% chance of showers and storms mainly in the morning. Then a few showers and storms by the afternoon.

Upper 70s Monday with a 20% chance of showers. There’s a low pressure system to our south in Florida that we will be watching. Skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy with the low too far away to bring a major rain chance as there’s a high pressure system around New England that will do it’s best to keep us dry.

Next week will be cool and cloudy. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s with plenty of clouds and small chances of rain each day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog and lows near 60.

Saturday: Sunshine works to break out with highs back to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms during the morning hours, 60% chance. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with yet another 20% chance of a few showers.

