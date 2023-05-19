First Alert Weather: Dry conditions are fighting back towards Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some showers will linger a bit today, but we are drying out gradually towards the start of the weekend!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Friday is slated to stay cloudier, with a good deal of sun breaking out into Saturday.

Highs get back into the 80s for this weekend.

A few showers and storms remain a possibility into the weekend, but mostly for Saturday night into Sunday.

High should settle into the 70s for a good portion of next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Today will be mainly cloudy, following up from some early morning lingering showers. Highs should settle closer to 74 degrees.

How about some of those estimated rainfall totals from yesterday! We sure needed that rain.

Saturday will have highs getting back to the mid-80s with more sunshine working to break out.

There are still some isolated shower & storm chances for the weekend, but more so for Saturday night into Sunday.

A lot of highs in the 70s are looking likely well into next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A few early showers to some late day peeks of sun. Highs mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Sunshine works to break out with highs back to the mid-80s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out late.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some isolated showers and storms possible. Highs nearing 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s after some morning showers.

Tuesday: A few early showers with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

