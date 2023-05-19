SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Right lane blocked on I-26 westbound in Lexington County due to crash

All lanes are blocked in the westbound lane of I-26 in Newberry County.
All lanes are blocked in the westbound lane of I-26 in Newberry County.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting the right lane is still blocked on I-26 westbound near exit 91/SC48/Chapin due to a collision while the left lane is currently open.

Crews are at the scene trying to get traffic moving at mile marker 90.5 while officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area or use an alternative route when making their commute.

