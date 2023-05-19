SkyView
Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots, 2 still unaccounted for

The five-alarm fire was first reported before 9 a.m. Thursday.
By Mary Calkins and Brandy Beard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters have been on the scene of a massive fire that broke out Thursday morning, working to continue extinguishing hotspots.

[CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire]

Calls started coming in before 9 a.m. about a major fire off Liberty Row Drive in the SouthPark area. Charlotte Fire reported that a five-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building that was under construction.

Since then, more than 90 firefighters were called to extinguish the fire and 15 workers had to be rescued.

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

By Friday morning, crews were turning their concerns to hotspots.

Some firefighters were able to use thermal cameras to direct others where to spray water, fighting the chances of reignition.

Two construction workers unaccounted for this morning.

The building is still too hot and too unstable to get inside to help find those workers, and also to determine where and how this fire started, the fire marshal and OSHA can’t do that yet.

