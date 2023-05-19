Couple dedicates life to serving others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A married couple from Texas is traveling the country in an RV after selling their home and committing their life to volunteerism.

Shawna and Tony Hayes say they’ve hit the open roads of America to glorify God’s kingdom with time, service and donations.

They call their mobile ministry “Marriage on a Mission, “ and hope their story will inspire others to pave their own.

The couple said they kicked off their nearly four months ago. They said goodbye to their four adult children after the youngest joined the U.S. Navy.

The couple spends one month in every city they visit, performing at least 100 hours of volunteer service across various organizations.

Here in the Midlands, the couple donated time to Oliver Gospel Mission, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Food Share South Carolina, and others.

The couple says they still have two weeks to go before heading to Jackson, Miss., to continue their “Marriage on A Mission.”

The Hayes’ say they’ll be volunteering in Jackson, Miss., this time next month then Alaska, Seattle and Sacramento.

