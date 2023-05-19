SkyView
Columbia man caught on camera shooting another man, convicted by jury

Bernard Breeland, 36, of Columbia, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court of...
Bernard Breeland, 36, of Columbia, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court of being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition.(FOX5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bernard Breeland, 36, of Columbia, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court of being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Evidence presented at the trial established that on February 4, 2020, Columbia Police Department (CPD) responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers at the scene discovered a living man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

An investigation by CPD led to the recovery of surveillance camera footage that captured the shooting.

The video showed Breeland shooting a man multiple times at close range in the parking lot and then running away from the crime scene.

Nine fired .45 auto shell casings were found at the scene of the crime.

Breeland will be sentenced by United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr., after he receives and reviews the pre-sentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Breeland faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The jury convicted him on the count of him being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

