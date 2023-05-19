SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond

Caurey Rollins
Caurey Rollins(Contributed)
By Steve Byerly, Nick Viland and Taylor Martin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former teacher’s aide accused of licking a boy’s feet is back in jail over a new offense that happened while he was out on bond in a molestation case.

Released from jail only about 10 days earlier, Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested again around 9 a.m. Friday after approaching a boy in Columbia County and asking to see his feet, according to deputies.

Rollins faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony, according to jail records. Bond was denied.

I-TEAM | Alleged groping victim speaks after filing lawsuit against ex-teacher

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams stressed that his staff had opposed bond on the grand jury molestation charges. He said Friday he’s moving to revoke bond.

Will he be transferred to Richmond County?

“Not anytime soon,” said Capt. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 learned several factors – from severity of the offense and communication between DAs – will influence where Rollins faces charges first.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The latest incident happened around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in Grovetown, according to a report from a Columbia County deputy.

A mom said her 12-year-old son was playing basketball in their driveway and was approached by a man driving a white Chevrolet Camaro. The car stopped in front of the driveway and the man showed the boy a photo of feet on his phone.

He asked the boy if his feet looked like the ones in the photo, according to the deputy.

The boy told the man no, and the man asked if he could see them, the deputy wrote.

The boy said no and ran into his home.

MORE | S.C. bodycam images reveal fake pregnant belly drug bust

The mother remembered the foot-licking case and showed her son Rollins’ photo. The boy said Rollins was the man who’d been in the Camaro, the deputy wrote.

The Grovetown case is similar to the one Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta that led to Rollins’ initial arrest. He’s accused of sucking, licking and kissing a child’s foot at Urban Air, an incident that led to a molestation charge.

Several weeks after the foot-licking arrest, an indictment issued in April accused him of touching four female victims inappropriately during his time as a teacher’s aide.

After the foot-licking arrest, he was placed on administrative leave by the Richmond County School System. Less than three weeks later, he sent an email to the school district stating he was resigning from his position at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta.

Even though prosecutors requested that bond be denied for Rollins in the grand jury case, Judge Amanda Heath disagreed. She set bond at $35,000 on May 8, with conditions including:

  • Rollins must follow a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • He must have no contact with the victims.
  • He must have no contact with the location where the incidents are alleged to have happened.
  • He must attend all court proceedings.

Augusta’s DA said this week’s incident in Grovetown is a violation of the bond conditions.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
According to jail records, Phillip Gunter is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center...
Eastover mayor arrested on assault and battery charges
One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.
First Alert Traffic: all lanes on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash
Richland County Sheriff announced a third arrested in the case of a mass shooting at Meadowlake...
Richland County Sheriff announces third arrest in Meadowlake Park mass shooting
Tyrek Broughton says the masked thief used this shovel to break through this window and enter...
Richland County man caught on camera stealing french bull dog puppies

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & dry Saturday then rain returns Sunday morning
Officials are searching for missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Trimnal.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety searching for missing 15-year-old
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Homer Marquette Chestnut, a 44-year-old West Columbia pled guilty to drug trafficking charges.
West Columbia man pled guilty to trafficking drugs
Cow
Cow at SC facility test positive for Mad Cow Disease