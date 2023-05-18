Vista Wild Wing Cafe shuts down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wild Wing Cafe, the popular restaurant chain that specializes in chicken wings and beer selections has closed its vista location doors.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page with the following statement:

Wingers, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors for good. Thank you for supporting us for 16 wild years in Columbia, we have made so many great memories with you. We hope to be back in Columbia soon, until then, stay Wild!

Officials are hoping they can operate again in the Columbia area.

The Wild Wing Cafe at the Vista Columbia, located at 729 Lady Street, had been in business for 16 years.

