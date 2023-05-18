SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Vista Wild Wing Cafe shuts down

The restaurant shutting down its Columbia Vista location.
The restaurant shutting down its Columbia Vista location.(WTOC)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wild Wing Cafe, the popular restaurant chain that specializes in chicken wings and beer selections has closed its vista location doors.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page with the following statement:

Wingers, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors for good. Thank you for supporting us for 16 wild years in Columbia, we have made so many great memories with you. We hope to be back in Columbia soon, until then, stay Wild!

Officials are hoping they can operate again in the Columbia area.

The Wild Wing Cafe at the Vista Columbia, located at 729 Lady Street, had been in business for 16 years.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Charlotte fire press conference
Charlotte fire press conference
Deadly Shooting in Columbia
Deadly Shooting in Columbia
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
Massive fire breaks out at south Charlotte construction site
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/18/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/18/2023