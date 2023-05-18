Soda City Live: New Bullstreet restaurant hosting job fair and hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just like other areas around downtown Columbia, the Bull Street district in Columbia is growing.

Along with the growth of housing and business come job opportunities.

Iron Hill Restaurant and Brewery will be opening in June and will be hosting a job fair and hiring event for various positions on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

