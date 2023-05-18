Soda City Live: National Tennis Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is National Tennis Month and in 2022 Governor Henry McMaster declared May “Tennis Month” in the State of South Carolina.

The United States Tennis Association South Carolina shares details about the benefits of tennis, open programs, and events.

There are programs available for both kids and adults and can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.