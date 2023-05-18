SkyView
Soda City Live: National Tennis Month

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is National Tennis Month and in 2022 Governor Henry McMaster declared May “Tennis Month” in the State of South Carolina.

The United States Tennis Association South Carolina shares details about the benefits of tennis, open programs, and events.

There are programs available for both kids and adults and can be found here.

