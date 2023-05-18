Soda City Live: “Low Country Lamentations” book release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frank Malmsteen is gearing up to release a southern dramatic novel, “Low Country Lamentations”.

The launch will take place on Thursday, May 18, on Bourbon patio in Columbia from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more on the book, click here.

“Low Country Lamentations” book release (Author Frank Malmsteen)

