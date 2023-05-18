SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: “Low Country Lamentations” book release

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frank Malmsteen is gearing up to release a southern dramatic novel, “Low Country Lamentations”.

The launch will take place on Thursday, May 18, on Bourbon patio in Columbia from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more on the book, click here.

“Low Country Lamentations” book release
“Low Country Lamentations” book release(Author Frank Malmsteen)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Soda City Live: Iron Hill Brewery job fair and hiring event
Soda City Live: Iron Hill Brewery job fair and hiring event
Soda City Live: TiffanyJ presents Solbird sessions live
Soda City Live: Music recording for TiffanyJ’s Solbird Sessions
Soda City Live: Lenna Hall Gospel Fest, Gospel in the park
Soda City Live: Leanna Hall Gospel Fest and Concert
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening