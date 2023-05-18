SkyView
Soda City Live: Free mental health first aid training

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teens and adults have an opportunity to learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges for adults, youth, and adolescents through mental health first aid training.

These classes are not medical field restricted and are open to the public.

Click here to register for a class.

