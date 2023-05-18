Soda City Live: Foodies Food Truck Festival in Manning

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Foodies Food Truck Festival will be the first of its kind in Manning, bringing in flavors from all around Clarendon County and Georgia.

Other than great food, this event will also have entertainment featuring local DJs and bands and families won’t have to travel far to have a good time.

The festival will take place at the Silver Dragstrip on June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Foodies Food Truck Festival in Manning (Foodies Food Truck Festival)

