Police investigating after man dies following shooting in Columbia

Police investigating deadly Columbia shooting.
Police investigating deadly Columbia shooting.(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports officers are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the 7800 block of Bailey Street just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Officers were called to the area after receiving a shot spotter alert and found the 27-year-old male victim outside. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Valuable evidence was collected from the scene according to investigators. If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers or call 888-CRIMESC.

