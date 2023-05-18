SkyView
Orangeburg deputies warn of fake security company employees asking for credit card numbers

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office car
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office car(Live 5/File)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two fake security system repairmen managed to get credit card information from an Orangeburg victim.

According to deputies, a Daniel Street man reported that two men arrived at his home claiming to be from Alder Security.

The victim told investigators the pair said Vivint Security had sent them to the home to upgrade his security system.

Since the man had a Vivint system, he agreed to let them do the upgrade.

After the men appeared to do maintenance, they asked for the man’s financial card information to pay for future upgrades.

The man then became suspicious and called Vivint Security, who let him know the company did not send anyone to his home and that they do not send repairmen from other companies to a customer’s home.

“They seemed legitimate to this gentleman, so he gave them the number,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Law enforcement stated anyone who receives an unsolicited visit from any security repairmen to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

