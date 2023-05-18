SkyView
Nonprofit organizations to host Public Safety Solutions Forum

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina-based nonprofit Serve and Connect and the National Organization Public Safety Solutions for America will host a forum to discuss solutions to rising crime rates across the country.

The Public Safety Solutions Forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Palmetto Club at 1231 Sumter Street in Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, and the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez will be panelists at the event.

The panel discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open Q&A period.

The discussion will be moderated by PSSA founder Ja’Ron Smith, a former advisor to President Trump.

Click here for more information about the event and how you can register to attend.

