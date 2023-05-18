SkyView
Newberry County Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after crash

The crash was a motorcycle v. bicycle said the Newberry Coroner’s Office
The County Coroner has identified the bicyclist who died after a collision in Newbery County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The County Coroner has identified the bicyclist who died after a collision in Newbery County.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 50-year-old Gregory Craig Wadsworth as the bicyclist in the crash.

Officers with the Newberry Police Department with help from South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the collision between a motorcycle and the bike Wadsworth was operating happened around 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the intersection of Kendall Road and Louis Rich Road.

Law enforcement adds Wadsworth was transported to Prisma Health Richland after the crash where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry Police Department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol said officials.

