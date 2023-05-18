Man demands answers on stolen French Bulldogs

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man is demanding answers from law enforcement after surveillance footage, captured from his home, showed a masked man stealing his French bulldogs.

Tyrek Broughton said the video was taken from his home security cameras.

The video shows a man breaking into Broughton’s home and grabbing one dog from a cage by its neck before stuffing it into a pillowcase.

The man is later seen going to another cage and taking another dog before exiting the home.

Broughton says the masked thief used this shovel to break through this window and enter his home to steal his dogs.

Another camera in the living room captures the burglar in the living room grabbing one of the pups by the neck.

The incident happened last month, but ever since then, Broughton says not even his 4-year-old daughter wants to come back to this home.

Neither Broughton nor his daughter were home at the time of the burglary but Broughton says the video of the masked man entering the home has spooked them both.

The stolen French Bulldogs are said to be worth $13,000.

Deputies say they have identified the masked man as Philip Compo out of Richland County.

Compo was arrested and charged just days after the break-in, but Broughton says two other men in a white truck who were also caught on surveillance video dropping Compo off and picking him up are still at large.

Broughton says he feels more could be done by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the other two men involved and find his missing dogs.

Broughton says one of the men he believes is involved, made a post on Facebook about selling the dogs for $10,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the dogs is urged to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

You can watch the surveillance video here. Warning, some viewers may find the footage to be disturbing.

