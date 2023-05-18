SkyView
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck diagnosed with kennel cough, need foster home

The Greenville Humane Society says two yellow labs need help after they were seen being dumped from a truck.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society says two yellow labs need help after they were seen being dumped from a truck.

Representatives from the shelter say a truck dumped the labs and ran over one of them last week. After bystanders took the dogs to get help, it was determined one was suffering from a broken leg, and both tested positive for heartworm disease.

Cheese needs your help!
Cheese needs your help!(Greenville Humane Society)

They named the male dog “Macaroni,” and the female dog, “Cheese,” because they go together perfectly.

Macaroni stayed by Cheese’s side after being dumped and never once left her alone.

Now both dogs have also been diagnosed with kennel cough. While they recover, the shelter said they need to find a foster home without pets. Kennel cough is highly contagious.

Employees say both dogs are around nine-years-old. They shared video of Macaroni and Cheese enjoying the sunshine outside as they recover.

The Greenville Humane Society says between both dogs’ treatments, their facility is looking at a cost of $6,500. They said the community has showed a huge outpouring of support for Macaroni and Cheese.

“We cannot thank each and every one of you enough for the compassion and support you’ve shown these sweet pups,” the shelter posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “Even though they’ve had a very difficult week, and likely difficult lives, they both have begun to trust our staff and realize that we’re here to help them, not harm them.”

If you want to help sick or injured animals, you can make a donation to The Hope Fund by visiting the Greenville Humane Society’s website.

