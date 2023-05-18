SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot

Kentucky Lottery officials say Angela Ryan recently collected the biggest instant play online jackpot in state history. (Source: WSAZ)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has set the mark when it comes to online lottery jackpots in the state.

Angela Ryan recently won more than $504,000 while playing Kentucky Lottery’s Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online. Officials said it is the largest instant play win in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” she said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

But that certainly wasn’t the case. The hearts she saw ended up returning a $504,037 jackpot.

Ryan stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday with her husband, Reece, to pick up her winnings.

“She was screaming, crying and laughing,” he said. “We haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said Ryan won the game’s progressive jackpot on May 13 on a $1 wager.

Ryan said the win was extra special around Mother’s Day as she recently lost her mom and was thinking of her.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” she said.

The couple has been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids. We’re ready to travel, see the country, and have fun,” Reece said.

The pair also said they plan to expand their food truck business with some of the winnings.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

According to lottery officials, the couple walked away with a check for $360,386 after taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

A Lexington High School student is being charged after threatening a student at school.
Lexington High student accused of making threats toward another student
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Kentucky police are searching for escaped inmate Norman K. Wolfe. Police say Wolfe has charges...
Kentucky police search for escaped inmate who briefly kidnapped 2 people
The Columbia Police Department is looking for these two individuals accused of credit card fraud.
Columbia police searching for suspects accused of credit card fraud