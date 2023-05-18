SkyView
Lexington High student accused of making threats toward another student

A Lexington High School student is being charged after threatening a student at school.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student is being charged after threatening a student at school.

According to investigators, the student showed behavior that concerned a fellow student.

The student was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

