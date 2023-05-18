Lexington High student accused of making threats toward another student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington High School student is being charged after threatening a student at school.

According to investigators, the student showed behavior that concerned a fellow student.

The student was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

