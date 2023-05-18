Kershaw County Ride of Silence: Cyclist send powerful message

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Riding on their bikes from Lugoff to Camden and back, a group of riders is hoping people drivers will make the sport they love safer.

A few weeks ago man in Newberry was hit and killed by someone driving a car. The South Carolina Department of Safety says since 2018, 118 people have been hit by a vehicle and killed around the state.

One woman and a group of riders took part in the Kershaw County Ride of Silence to bring awareness to the problem.

Fiona Martin knows exactly how dangerous cycling can be.

“My brother wanted to go out and get something to eat. He was a couple of miles away but he wanted to get some food in New Haven, Connecticut. He hopped on his bike and went to get something to eat on his ride back home. A driver made a left turn in front of him as he was riding his bike down a hill and he hit the front of the car and fractured his skull,” said avid cyclist and event organizer Fiona Martin.

She says by the grace of god he survived, his injuries were severe.

“My brother suffered a traumatic brain injury. He had a titanium plate put in his head, and after being in the hospital for weeks, we had to have family move in with him for months so he could get through physical and occupational therapy,” said Martin.

Fiona and other riders hit the road on May 17 and without speaking a word began to pedal, sending a powerful message.

Martin said, “One person is too many, people are out riding for joy or riding to go somewhere and people should not lose their life in the process of living their lives.”

Some say getting on their bikes is way more dangerous than it needs to be.

Cyclist Jeff Teter said, “Close encounters, I was riding out on a country road and some car zoomed right past me. They were going over the speed limit, barely giving me a foot and a half of space. It was uncalled for considering there were no cars coming the other direction.”

Martin added, “My message is when you see a cyclist or a pedestrian, slow down and give room, it’s two seconds that could prevent injury or save a life.”

Riders were also thinking about Ralph Nuggent they say he was hit and killed riding a bike back in 2012 in Kershaw County.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.