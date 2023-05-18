Kershaw County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced an Elgin man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICAC) received a CyberTipline leading them to 46-year-old Jason Gouty.

According to a press release, the ICAC and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest. Investigators say Gouty distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said Gouty was arrested on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense that is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.