Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jimmy Buffett announced on Facebook that his Charleston concert scheduled for Saturday is getting postponed.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were set to play Credit One Stadium Saturday night.

The singer said he was hospitalized two days ago in Boston to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The singer said all tickets purchased for this weekend’s show would be honored when a new date is decided. Rescheduling information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett said in a statement.

