FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers take over the forecast today

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain showers are returning to the Midlands in a widespread sense later this morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Thursday is looking cooler and cloudier with highs this afternoon in the upper 60s, as rain showers hold for a good portion of the day.
  • Up to an inch of rain is possible for many areas today.
  • Friday is slated to stay cloudier, with a good deal of sun breaking out into Saturday.
  • Highs get back into the 80s for this weekend.
  • A few showers and storms remain a possibility into the weekend, but mostly for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Grab an umbrella for today as widespread rain is briefly returning to our region.

We cool off today as winds switch-up out of the northeast, holding p.m. highs in the upper 60s, with a good deal of rain showers.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy, following up from a few early morning lingering showers. Highs should settle closer to 75.

Saturday will have highs getting back to the mid-80s with more sunshine working to break out.

There are still some isolated shower & storm chances for the weekend, but more so for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Cooler with highs around the upper 60s to near 70. Mainly cloudy with rain showers for a good portion of the day.

Friday: A few early showers to some breaks of sun late into the afternoon. Highs mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Sunshine works to break out with highs back to the mid-80s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

