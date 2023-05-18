Driver dead after single-vehicle Garners Ferry Road collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal vehicle collision near Piney Branch Road.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road.

A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when the car drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

