SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Driver dead after single-vehicle Garners Ferry Road collision

One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal vehicle collision near Piney Branch Road.
One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal vehicle collision near Piney Branch Road.(WCAX)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal vehicle collision near Piney Branch Road.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road.

A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when the car drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said

Latest News

Community gathers to honor fallen cyclist
SC House passes abortion bill
SC House passes abortion bill
The state’s House of Representatives passed a six-week abortion ban Wednesday night, after...
SC House passes six-week abortion ban bill after hours-long debate
South Carolina-based nonprofit Serve and Connect and the National Organization Public Safety...
Nonprofit organizations to host Public Safety Solutions Forum