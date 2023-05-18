SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
LIVE: Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers take over the forecast today
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits