DHEC offering free hepatitis tests for National Hepatitis Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging Palmetto State residents to know their status and get tested for hepatitis B and C.

May is National Hepatitis Awareness Month, and DHEC’s public health clinics in the Midlands, Upstate, and Pee Dee regions will offer free hepatitis C tests on Thursday, May 18, and Lowcountry public health clinics will offer free hepatitis C tests on Thursday, May 25.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, contact your local health department. Free or low-cost hepatitis B tests are available from many community partners.

“Hepatitis is a hidden illness,” said Ali Mansaray, director of the Division of STD/HIV/Viral Hepatitis. “Millions of Americans are living with chronic hepatitis and don’t know they are infected. The only way to find out is to be tested. Detecting viral hepatitis early can help people avoid serious outcomes, such as liver cancer or the need for a liver transplant.”

Health officials say Hepatitis B and C are serious liver diseases caused by infections of the hepatitis B and C viruses. Although hepatitis can be a short-term illness, for others it can become a long-term, chronic infection that can lead to serious or life-threatening health issues like liver disease or liver cancer.

Many individuals who are infected with the hepatitis B or C virus may not know they are infected, and hepatitis can result in death if not treated.

A press release read in 2022, 538 cases of chronic hepatitis B and 2,740 cases of chronic hepatitis C were diagnosed in South Carolina. The counties with the highest number of known cases of chronic hepatitis B and C are Greenville, Richland, and Charleston.

For more information about STDs and hepatitis sites that provide screenings, call DHEC’s AIDS/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.

