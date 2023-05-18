SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies arrest man wanted for questioning in Lugoff shooting

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Boan was a person of interest after a shooting on Tuesday.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford turned himself in Thursday...
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford turned himself in Thursday and was arrested after he was interviewed by investigators.(Kershaw County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for questioning as a ‘person of interest,’ after a shooting on Westover Acres in Lugoff was arrested.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford turned himself in Thursday and was arrested after he was interviewed by investigators.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Boan was a person of interest after a shooting on Tuesday.

An incident report stated a man was shot near a camper. The man is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, deputies said.

Ford was later charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Boan.

Deputies said Ford is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office car
Orangeburg deputies warn of fake security company employees asking for credit card numbers
Tyrek Broughton says the masked thief used this shovel to break through this window and enter...
Man demands answers on stolen French Bulldogs
Caught on Camera: Burglar steals French Bulldogs in Kershaw County
Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire