Deputies arrest man wanted for questioning in Lugoff shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for questioning as a ‘person of interest,’ after a shooting on Westover Acres in Lugoff was arrested.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford turned himself in Thursday and was arrested after he was interviewed by investigators.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Boan was a person of interest after a shooting on Tuesday.

An incident report stated a man was shot near a camper. The man is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, deputies said.

Ford was later charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Boan.

Deputies said Ford is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.