LIVE: Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site

Heavy smoke is seen in the area.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a five-alarm fire in south Charlotte, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to Liberty Row Drive to battle a construction site fire. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Injuries are not immediately known at this time. Sources tell WBTV a crane operator was rescued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to crews on scene battling the fire.

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive and Park South Drive until further notice.

Destiny Hawkins said she is on the ninth floor in the Montfort business complex on Mockingbird Lane.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that there haven’t been any schools impacted at this time.

