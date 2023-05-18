Coroner identifies woman who died following crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died following a crash on Wednesday, May 17.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 30-year-old Totheyona N. Brown, of Sumter, as the person who died after a collision near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Garners Ferry Road.

A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road around 6:20 p.m. when the car drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford said.

