Company creating 80 new jobs in Richland County with new operations facility

Richland County, S.C. (WIS) - 80 new jobs are expected to be created in Blythewood after Xerxes establishes its first South Carolina operations facility.

A press release read the new facility at 141 Hobart Road, will expand the company’s capability to deliver market-leading underground fuel and water storage tanks.

Shawcor Ltd., the parent company of Xerxes, is expanding its composite systems segment production capabilities in the United States according to the press release.

Xerxes manufactures market-leading, fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, primarily used within the retail fuel, stormwater, and wastewater markets.

“This announcement is exciting news for Blythewood, and we are proud to welcome Xerxes to South Carolina. Our state’s substantial resources will help Xerxes build a solid foundation for success and, in turn, continue to elevate economic opportunities in Richland County and beyond.” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

The facility will be operational in phases and is expected to begin in 2024 with normalized production levels reached by 2026 the press release read.

“South Carolina is proud to welcome Xerxes as they join our thriving business community. Their decision to establish operations in Richland County and generate 80 new jobs serves as yet another victory for our state.” said South Carolina Governor. Henry McMaster.

If you are interested in joining the Xerxes team, you should visit the company’s contact page.

