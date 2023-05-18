Columbia Urban League hosting prayer breakfast promoting safe havens in Midlands communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia chapter of the Urban League is sponsoring the second annual Safe Haven Prayer Breakfast.

Officials said the event will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Trinity Baptist Church on 2521 Richland Street.

“The purpose of the breakfast is for us to come together as a community to pray for the safety and success of our children,” said James T. McLawhorn, Jr., president, and CEO. “We want them to know that we are invested in them and their well-being.”

Richland One and Two school districts will be at the event to provide information about summer programs, McLawhorn says those events are considered “safe havens.”

By choosing the programs, schools can promote safety in communities and help close the achievement gap that was widened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Columbia Urban League will also sponsor safe haven programs such as the Summer Youth Academy and the summer STEMS work experience program to help youth and teens explore career options.

“Our children need to be in the company of caring adults, whether it is in school programs or community programs,” McLawhorn said. “We need to show them how much we care.”

McLawhorn encourages churches, schools, and youth organizations to sponsor additional safe haven opportunities.

