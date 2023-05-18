SkyView
Columbia police searching for suspects accused of credit card fraud

The Columbia Police Department is looking for these two individuals accused of credit card fraud.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of credit card fraud.

The pair is accused of using stolen credit cards belonging to a 63-year-old man.

Investigators say the suspects have used the cards to purchase more than $2,000 worth of credit cards.

And there are over sixteen swipes made by them at a local store last month.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

