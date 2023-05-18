Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband inside the jail and misconduct in office, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested on Friday, May 12, after investigators received an anonymous tip.

Deputies said the tip accused Darley of bringing prohibited items into the jail.

