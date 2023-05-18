SkyView
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail

Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an anonymous tip he bringing prohibited items into the jail.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband inside the jail and misconduct in office, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested on Friday, May 12, after investigators received an anonymous tip.

Deputies said the tip accused Darley of bringing prohibited items into the jail.

