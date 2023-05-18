SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas. (Source: KOCO, SO FOCUS PHOTOS BY R. TOLAR, MUHAMMAD FAMILY, CNN)
By Alyse Jones, KOCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.

At 13 years old, Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.

He made history by crossing the stage as a college graduate at age 13.

“At first, I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this, you’re the youngest to ever do it,’” Elijah said.

The 13-year-old said he is proud of his work and has more than just the diplomas already completed.

“I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah said.

While he may not be your typical 13-year-old, he says he loves being a teenager.

“As many accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun,” he said.

His family beams with pride at all he’s done -- and what the future holds.

“He is the smartest person I know. I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Shania Muhammad, Elijah’s mother said.

Elijah’s father added, “If you put your mind to it, you can do it. You just got to put in the work that it takes.”

The family said Elijah’s older sister also just graduated from college at the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Lexington County deputies find 15-year-old boy reported missing
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

A Lexington High School student is being charged after threatening a student at school.
Lexington High student accused of making threats toward another student
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Kentucky police are searching for escaped inmate Norman K. Wolfe. Police say Wolfe has charges...
Kentucky police search for escaped inmate who briefly kidnapped 2 people
The Columbia Police Department is looking for these two individuals accused of credit card fraud.
Columbia police searching for suspects accused of credit card fraud