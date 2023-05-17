SkyView
Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges

A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Florida toddler died after being left in a car for 15 hours, and the parents are facing murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day, and Adams ran outside with the child’s body. When the toddler was evaluated, deputies said the body temperature was 107 degrees.

Investigators said the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

