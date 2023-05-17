SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Stadium Club hosts Blood Connection Blood Drive

The blood drive happened from noon until 5 p.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Stadium Club in Lexington County hosted a Blood Connection Blood Drive Wednesday.

The blood drive happened from noon until 5 p.m.

Those who donated received a $15 e-gift card,  two tickets to a Blowfish home game and a   blood donor t-shirt, according to officials.

“It’s definitely a good thing to do because you never know when your family member may need to get a blood transfusion or need blood for some sort of reason, so donating always helps people,” said donor service technician, Theresa Johnson, “It’s a good thing to do we always try to give people incentive to give them a reason to come out and donate.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said

Latest News

Ron Hagell, who fought in Vietnam in 1967 and 68, says a local Memorial to those men and women...
Man fights to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Palmetto Pride announced last year a special grant to fund 25 WaterGoats across South Carolina.
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: The new WaterGoat may be the GOAT in catching trash
Derrick is described as “larger than life” and someone that watched over everyone.
Local man and the Saluda River linked forever