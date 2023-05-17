Stadium Club hosts Blood Connection Blood Drive

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Stadium Club in Lexington County hosted a Blood Connection Blood Drive Wednesday.

The blood drive happened from noon until 5 p.m.

Those who donated received a $15 e-gift card, two tickets to a Blowfish home game and a blood donor t-shirt, according to officials.

“It’s definitely a good thing to do because you never know when your family member may need to get a blood transfusion or need blood for some sort of reason, so donating always helps people,” said donor service technician, Theresa Johnson, “It’s a good thing to do we always try to give people incentive to give them a reason to come out and donate.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.