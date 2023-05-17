SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Music recording for TiffanyJ’s Solbird Sessions

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Black Girl and Solbird Entertainment is presenting a live album recording concert.

Singer and songwriter TiffanyJ will be performing during the concert which will be recorded live.

She is extending an invitation to the community to help them to escape reality with music.

For more information, click the link here.

Music recording for TiffanyJ's Solbird Sessions
Music recording for TiffanyJ's Solbird Sessions(Singer TiffanyJ)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said

Latest News

Soda City Live: Lenna Hall Gospel Fest, Gospel in the park
Soda City Live: Leanna Hall Gospel Fest and Concert
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening
Soda City Live: March against violence walk to the state house
Soda City Live: G.A.N.G.S. in Peace march against violence
Homeless No More is an organization that focuses primarily on the well-being of these families...
Soda City Live: Homeless No More to Host ‘Stars So Bright’” Fundraising Event