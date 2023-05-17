Soda City Live: Leanna Hall Gospel Fest and Concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heywood AME in Gaston will be hosting its annual Gospel Festival and Gospel in the Park on Saturday, May 20, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and they are extending an invitation to the community to come out and have a good time.

Leanna Hall Gospel Fest and Concert (Heywood AME)

The Youth King and Queen winner from an event they will be hosting the night before will be announced.

Leanna Hall Youth King and Queen Contest (Heywood AME)

